Ecuador can grow blueberries year-round in its highlands

"Ecuador's progress is largely due to the expansion of phytosanitary protocols in over 30 countries, which has enabled it to diversify its destinations and strengthen its international presence," explained Sebastián Muñoz, general coordinator of the Ecuadorian Federation of Blueberry Producers and Exporters, FEPEXA. Currently, the country has about 400 hectares of blueberries, with roughly 100 new hectares added between 2024 and 2025, mainly in the Andean region. "The Ecuadorian highlands offer climatic conditions that allow production 52 weeks of the year, and this has piqued the interest of local and international investors," he added.

© Ecuablue

The increase in surface area is expected to boost production and exports by 8%-12% in 2026. However, Muñoz clarified that approximately 70%-75% of production is for the domestic market, with 25%-30% for export.

© Ecuablue

Ecuadorian blueberry prices are in line with the South American average. "The FOB price ranges from $5 to $6 per kilo, enabling us to remain competitive and take advantage of favorable market periods when other regions reduce their supply," he explained. While Ecuador doesn't compete in volume with larger regional producers, the focus remains strongly on quality. "We are establishing ourselves as a supplier of premium fruit," he stated.

© Ecuablue

Varietal change is a crucial element in the sector's growth. Traditional varieties such as Biloxi, Emerald, Atlas, and Eureka are now complemented by new genetics driven by international market demand. Muñoz noted that new hectares are being planted with varieties such as Sekoya and Rocío, which have demonstrated excellent results in yield, size, bloom, and export quality. He also noted that some growers are already referring to it as a "high-quality blueberry" due to its organoleptic properties.

© Ecuablue

By the end of 2025, the primary markets included the United States, Spain, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Hong Kong. The anticipated opening of the Chinese market is also significant. "With the FTA with China now in effect, blueberries are a priority for us. All technical details have been provided, and we are awaiting progress on phytosanitary protocols," he stated.

Looking ahead, Muñoz emphasized that Ecuador aims to maintain its position as a leading supplier of high-quality blueberries. "We will not focus on volume, but on offering a premium fruit that is available year-round and caters to demanding markets," he stated.

For more information:

Sebastián Muñoz,

Federación Ecuatoriana de Productores y Exportadores de Arándano - FEPEXA

Quito, Ecuador

Tel: +593 9989 68583

Email: [email protected]

www.fepexa.org.ec