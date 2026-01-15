"Logistical disruptions continue to cause uneven grape supplies"

This year's South African grape harvest is of fine quality. However, a combination of logistical problems is causing supplies to arrive in fits and starts. "From issues at the ports to delays in shipping, all these disruptions keep trade moving, but also keep prices at a fairly stable level," says Wibo van den Ende of Vita Optima. "As a result, grape prices are by no means bad. However, I do get the impression that retailers are running fewer grape promotions in order to protect their margins."

"Furthermore, we are seeing more and more supermarkets opting for loose grapes in paper carry bags as a way to differentiate themselves in the market. There is also growing demand for premium varieties, and this applies across the board, from retail to wholesale," Wibo continued. "Many new varieties have been introduced over the years, but some have now clearly broken through and are leading the way, such as Sweet Globe, Sweet Celebration, Autumn Royal, and Autumn Crisp."

© Vita Optima

Vita Optima is part of the Swiss PPO Services AG, which now includes 13 companies. "We are continuously expanding our import activities, including so-called added value services. A new development is that our parent company has also opened an office in Lima, Peru, allowing us to be even more closely involved in the Peruvian cultivation of grapes, avocados, mangoes, and citrus," says Wibo.

© Vita Optima

The avocado market is also currently strong, according to the importer. "Everyone expected more product to enter the market, but supply has actually been lower, resulting in shortages rather than surpluses. As a result, prices are good, and we are very satisfied with the quality as well. At the moment, we are sourcing avocados mainly from Morocco, and volumes from Peru will start to increase again in the coming weeks."

Blueberries are a smaller item for Vita Optima and are supplied mainly in small packs to the Swiss and overseas markets. Sales of dates are stable, according to Wibo. "Here, our focus is on Medjoul dates. Especially in the run-up to Ramadan, these enjoy good market demand. There is definitely movement there."

© Vita Optima

