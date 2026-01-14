Vallarta Supermarkets opens first ever Arizona location

Amazon takes on Walmart with new store concept

Amazon plans to construct a nearly 225,000-square-foot retail store in Orland Park, a village in Cook County, Illinois, located near Chicago, according to local planning documents. The proposed store will offer groceries and general merchandise, and marks Amazon's first retail store that is on par with Walmart's supercenter format, which averages around 179,000 square feet.

US: Grand opening Glendale, Arizona

Vallarta Supermarkets reported: "Join us as we celebrate the grand opening of Vallarta Supermarkets Glendale to our brand-new store! We're thrilled to open our first ever Arizona location, marking a big step beyond our California roots! 5836 W. Camelback Road Glendale, AZ 85301; Wednesday, January 14; Ceremony starts at 7 AM".

Ahold Delhaize USA announces strategic investment from Blackstone Credit & Insurance to advance state-of-the-art distribution center in Burlington, N.C.

Ahold Delhaize USA announced a definitive agreement under which funds managed by Blackstone Credit & Insurance will invest $475mln in connection with a triple net lease transaction to construct a highly automated grocery distribution center in Burlington, N.C.

US: Hannaford remodels 7 stores across the Northeast

Hannaford Supermarkets completed remodels at seven stores across the Northeast during the second half of 2025, adding customer-facing upgrades and energy-efficiency improvements, the company said.

US: Real, whole foods of dietary guidelines align with lowering medical costs

The newly announced U.S. dietary guidelines and updated food pyramid signal a shift in federal nutrition policy, emphasizing whole, minimally processed foods as essential to long-term health. For organizations delivering food as a clinical intervention, the guidance reinforces what evidence-based programs have demonstrated: access to fresh fruits and vegetables can reduce healthcare utilization and costs. Project FoodBox, a California-based Food as Medicine provider serving Medicaid members with diet-sensitive chronic conditions, has documented these outcomes through analysis of member feedback. The analysis found that participants receiving weekly deliveries of fresh produce experienced measurable improvements in diet quality and health stability - factors linked to lower downstream medical costs.

Shinsegae partners with Thai mango region to launch first holiday gift set

Shinsegae has partnered directly with renowned farms in Chachoengsao, Thailand - a region famous for its mangoes - to introduce a limited-edition holiday gift set. Shinsegae Department Store is offering two types of premium Thai mango gift sets for this Lunar New Year. The main products include the 'Shinsegae Thai Mango Set' (6 pieces, 75,000 won), featuring golden flesh and a rich aroma, and the 'Shinsegae Apple - Pear - Thai Mango Set' (9 pieces, 110,000 won), which combines apples from Yesan, Chungbuk and pears from Geumseong Farm in Hwaseong-both Select Farm products from Korea.

UK: Lidl starting new year with the opening of 19 new stores

Lidl has revealed that it will open 19 stores in the UK over the next eight weeks, alongside an investment programme focused on upgrading more than 70 existing outlets. The discounter said the planned openings - averaging one new store every other day - will create up to 640 new roles and will take Lidl into new locations, from Calne in Wiltshire to Brough in Yorkshire.

UK: HelloFresh 'brings back dinnertime' with immersive Waterloo Station pop-up

HelloFresh UK ("HelloFresh") is kicking off 2026 by unveiling a giant, custom-built HelloFresh box installation at Waterloo Station, designed to 'Bring Back Dinnertime'. From 20-22 January, commuters passing through the station's main concourse will be able to step inside a life-sized HelloFresh delivery box, transformed into a fully functioning family kitchen.

Poland: Żabka reports 14% sales growth in FY2025, opens 1,394 new stores

Żabka Group has reported consolidated sales to end customers of PLN 31.1bln (€7.2bln) in its financial year 2025, representing a 14.2% year-on-year growth. Fourth quarter sales grew by 14.3% to PLN 7.9bln (€1.8bln). Żabka Group opened 1,394 new stores in 2025 (267 in the fourth quarter), including 118 in Romania, surpassing its annual target of 1,300 launches.

Scottish retailers brought in from the cold on business rates

The Scottish Grocers' Federation (SGF) has welcomed announcements by the Scottish finance secretary that convenience retailers will now benefit from a 15% relief on business rates, alongside a reduction in the basic rate 'poundage' from 49.8p to 48.1p.

BON the Juice- & Lunch-Bar chain expands its offering with the support of Colruyt Group and opens two new stores

Colruyt Group reported: "The Juice- & Lunch-Bar chain opened two new stores at the end of 2025. With the arrival of a store at Gare du Nord and another at Stockel Square at the end of December 2025, BON now has 14 stores".

Joint launches first campaign for Pilgrim's Europe with new Richmond Veggie Tasty work

Creative agency Joint has launched its first campaign for Pilgrim's Europe, unveiling a new out-of-home and social campaign for Richmond's latest product innovation, Veggie Tasty. Amid growing demand for more natural vegetable-based products, the campaign aims to position Veggie Tasty as a simpler option in the plant-based aisle - offering familiar vegetable goodness, whilst delivering great Richmond texture and flavour.

Hawaiian aims to double its business in the Netherlands after record sales

Hawaiian, market leader in healthy fast food in Belgium and the Netherlands, has closed 2025 with consolidated sales of €67mln, an increase of almost 22%. This year, the fast casual pioneer aims to double the number of Dutch locations.

