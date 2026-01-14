Moroccan blueberries hit the market

The blueberry season in northern Morocco has just begun. Despite the influence of the weather, the season looks promising and typical according to Amine Bennani, president of the Moroccan Association of Soft Fruit Producers.

Bennani says, "Low temperatures and dark days in Agadir meant that producers did not achieve the expected tonnage this year. The picture is different in the north, where the first harvests have just begun. And we even expect higher volumes than last season, thanks to the increase in acreage and the maturity of the plants."

© Amine Bennani

The growers' representative explains that the weather has affected production in the Larache region without impacting volumes. He adds, "Overall, the start of the harvest was delayed by three weeks compared to last season, which itself was delayed compared to the previous season. There is a clear trend of production delays due to the weather, as the cold delays fruit ripening. Heavy rains did not cause much damage, and their impact varies from one producer to another.

The sizes meet the standards for the varieties planted, taking into account that many growers have transitioned to varieties with larger sizes. However, the cold and dark days have affected the brix and coloration for some growers. As for the peak in production, it is expected by April, barring any major weather incidents," Bennani continues.

The season began with a remarkable presence of blueberries in the local Moroccan market. Bennani comments, "There is still a lot of supply in Europe, and it has been more interesting for growers to sell their first harvests in the local market where prices have been more attractive. This will change as harvest volumes increase, reducing export costs, and demand in Europe also rises."

