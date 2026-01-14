Oregon restores container services supporting cranberry exports

The United States' only international container gateway in Oregon has resumed operations following the start of service by the Oregon Container Terminal (OCT) at Terminal 6 in Portland on January 7. Operations transferred from the Port of Portland to Harbor Industrial Services under a long-term lease, ending several years of uncertainty around the facility.

The restart concludes a multi-year process involving state authorities, port management, labour, and private operators to retain container services for shippers in Oregon, southwest Washington, and Idaho. Weekly container services are now underway, supporting agricultural and manufactured exports across the region.

"Global connections like these give Oregon a competitive edge and help secure our economic future," said Tina Kotek during the opening event, referring to the terminal's role in exporting products including cranberries.

The terminal provides direct vessel access, rail connections through BNSF and Union Pacific, and planned barge links to inland markets. According to OCT president Tim McCarthy, the facility offers shippers "a stable, efficient and competitive gateway," supported by developed infrastructure, experienced operators and a trained workforce. The terminal footprint includes about 84.98 hectares of developed port land.

Terminal 6 had faced closure after the Port of Portland announced plans in 2024 to halt container operations following prolonged financial losses, labour disputes, and shipping line withdrawals. That decision was reversed after Oregon legislators approved US$20 million in state funding for infrastructure upgrades at the request of the governor.

In September 2025, Harbor Industrial Services was appointed as long-term operator, moving from a stevedoring role to full terminal management, a structure commonly used at container ports.

Port of Portland executive director Curtis Robinhold said the agreement allows exporters and importers to move cargo "efficiently, competitively and closer to home," while supporting jobs across the state. Terminal 6 supports around 1,500 jobs.

Oregon exports about US$42 billion in goods and services annually, with nearly one in eight jobs linked to international trade. Around 90 per cent of exporters in the state are small or medium-sized businesses.

ILWU Local 8 representative Stuart Strader said the restart shows what can be achieved through cooperation between labour, government, and industry. The reopening also marks the launch of Harbor Industrial's Ship Oregon initiative, which aims to encourage the use of Oregon ports for export cargo.

With container services restored, exporters regain access to a domestic gateway for international trade after years of disruption.

