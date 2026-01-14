U.S. pear growers seek limits on Argentine imports

Pear growers in the United States, particularly in California, are calling for relief from rising imports of pears from Argentina, which they say are displacing domestic fruit in the U.S. market and putting pressure on grower prices.

"It's one of the biggest headwinds that the California pear industry has faced," said Ryan Elliot, sixth-generation pear grower and operational manager at Stillwater Orchards in Sacramento County. "If we don't figure something out soon, we won't be around."

According to the California Pear Advisory Board, Argentine pear volumes sold in the U.S. more than doubled over the past decade. In the latest season, imports reached 1.3 million boxes, exceeding for the first time the volume of California-grown Bartlett pears sold to the fresh market.

The pear board said it is in discussions with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative regarding options to address import volumes. Executive director Chris Zanobini said the industry is not seeking tariffs but is exploring mechanisms such as import caps or restrictions on shipping periods. "We believe there is room to negotiate a fair deal that prevents Argentine imports from undercutting U.S. farmers in their own market," he said.

California ranks third in U.S. pear production after Washington and Oregon. The staggered harvest calendar traditionally allowed each region a defined marketing window. Growers say this structure has shifted as Argentine pears, harvested during the U.S. winter, are increasingly arriving later in the year and overlapping with California's July and August peak period.

Most Argentine pears are treated with 1-methylcyclopropene, or 1-MCP, allowing extended storage and later shipment. Last season, a large share of imports arrived in April and May after months in storage and remained on retail shelves into summer. "The Argentine fruit is narrowing the window we have to sell our crop," Elliot said.

Growers also raised concerns about eating quality. Research from the University of California, Davis found that pears treated with 1-MCP may not fully ripen. California growers have committed not to use 1-MCP as part of an industry agreement.

Import pressure has coincided with a reduction in California pear acreage. Industry data show European pear plantings declined from 10,610 hectares in 2000 to 4,500 hectares in 2024, while USDA figures include additional Asian pear acreage. Recently, Greene and Hemly, a pear farm established in 1850, removed around 202.3 hectares of pear trees, some over 100 years old. "These are exactly the types of farmers U.S. trade policy should protect," Zanobini said.

Source: AgAlert