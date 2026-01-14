Saudi Arabia harvests first white strawberries in Hail region

Saudi Arabia has harvested its first commercial crop of white strawberries in the Hail region, making the country the third globally to produce this variety after the United States and Japan.

The trial production marks an expansion of crop diversification in the Kingdom's agricultural sector, focusing on high-value fruit varieties. White strawberries are known for their distinct appearance and niche market positioning, but remain limited in global supply due to their specific cultivation requirements.

Production in Hail was achieved under local climatic conditions supported by controlled irrigation systems. According to the Saudi Press Agency, one of the farm owners involved stated that the project was implemented through an exclusive agreement with the University of Florida to test the variety under Saudi growing conditions.

The production process involves laboratory-based techniques in which red strawberry flowers are pollinated with pineapple flowers. This method extends the ripening period from flowering to harvest by approximately 30 days compared with conventional strawberry varieties.

Growers involved in the project indicated that the successful harvest demonstrates the potential for specialty fruit cultivation in the region, provided technical inputs and environmental controls are aligned with crop requirements.

In addition to production, the farms have opened their operations to visitors, combining crop display with on-site experiences. This has added an agricultural tourism component to the initiative, alongside fresh produce output, contributing to local economic activity in Hail.

The white strawberry harvest forms part of broader efforts within Saudi Arabia to test alternative crops suited to protected and precision agriculture systems, with a focus on water management, controlled environments, and crop diversification.

