Raspberry variety earns three-star Superior Taste Award

Planasa has been awarded the Superior Taste Award by the International Taste Institute in Brussels for its Pink Hudson® raspberry variety, which achieved a score of 90.7 points, securing the highest rating of Three Stars in the fruit and vegetables category. The recognition highlights the outstanding sensory quality of the variety and further strengthens its position as a benchmark in the international raspberry market.

© Plantas de Navara S.A. (Planasa)

According to the jury's results, Pink Hudson stood out for the overall consumption experience it offers, with particular emphasis on its visual appeal, texture, and balanced flavour profile. The variety delivers consistently high-quality fruit throughout the entire production cycle, combining excellent yields with strong adaptability to double cropping and even the possibility of winter production. These traits have made it a highly valued option among growers, distributors, and retailers.

"This award is a great source of pride for the entire team," says Elisa Pérez, Head of Rubus Breeding EMEA at Planasa. "It confirms that our breeding work is moving in the right direction, developing varieties that not only meet growers' agronomic needs, but also deliver an outstanding sensory experience for consumers."

© Plantas de Navara S.A. (Planasa)

The Superior Taste Award is an international distinction granted annually following blind sensory evaluations carried out by an independent jury of more than 200 tasting experts, including renowned chefs and sommeliers from over 20 countries.

Jury members are selected for their recognized professional background and their links to prestigious gastronomic institutions and guides such as Michelin and Gault & Millau, ensuring the highest standards of rigor, consistency, and impartiality in the evaluation process.

For more information:

Planasa

www.planasa.com