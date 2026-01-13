The Australian table grape harvest commenced in mid-December, with early shipments already generating strong demand across key Asian export markets.

According to Jeff Scott, Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Table Grape Association, interest from overseas buyers was evident well before the season began.

"Prior to harvest, we undertook trade visits to a number of Asian markets, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, and Thailand, and the level of interest from importers was very strong," Scott said.

"After several challenging seasons, the recent hot weather has helped the crop progress well. While it is still early days, demand across Asia has been very encouraging, and we are on track for a solid export season."

Australian table grape exports commenced in mid-December, with initial volumes shipped by air to markets including Vietnam and Indonesia. Sea freight programs are now ramping up as supply increases.

Japan continues to be a major growth market following expanded varietal access. Last season, Australia exported approximately 10,000 tonnes of table grapes to Japan, over 300% increase on previous years.

"We're looking to build on that momentum this season," Scott said. "Last year, we led a trade visit with ten Australian exporters and held a briefing attended by 30 to 40 Japanese importers, which highlighted the strong appetite for Australian grapes."

In total, Australia exported around 140,000 tonnes of table grapes last season. Scott is optimistic exports could reach 150,000 tonnes this year, supported by strong market access and improving seasonal conditions.

"Australia now has access to all of its priority export markets," he said. "The focus going forward is on strengthening and improving performance in existing markets, including the United States."

