Egyptian fresh produce under scrutiny over MRLs

The state of the United Arab Emirates has decided to tighten controls on certain imports of fresh produce from Egypt. The decision was then communicated on the 8th January by the Egyptian Export Authority Council to all exporters, urging them to comply with the UAE's standards for maximum residue limits and to ensure that the reputation of Egyptian origin in this vital market is preserved. The UAE's decision comes as the number of notifications concerning Egyptian products on the European market, via the RASSF system, is on the rise. Abdelrehim Khaled, chief commercial officer of Cross Borders Commerce, comments on the scrutiny of Egyptian fresh produce.

© Abdelrehim Khaled

Abdelrehim Khaled, chief commercial officer of Cross Borders Commerce

The Emirati decision concerns four products: oranges, guavas, grapes, and lemons. Khaled states, "This decision reflects the UAE's broader commitment to ensure that all imported fresh produce complies with maximum residue limits (MRLs) for pesticides, aligned with international standards such as Codex and EU regulations. While the measure affects Egyptian exporters, it is important to emphasize that it is not exclusive to Egypt; other countries exporting fresh produce to the UAE, including Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey, are subject to similar enhanced controls. Industry sources indicate that sampling intensity has increased significantly compared to previous years, although precise percentages of pre- and post-decision sampling have not been publicly released."

According to the exporter, the UAE's decision does not imply a loss of confidence in the Egyptian origin. He explains, "Trade between Egypt and the UAE in fresh produce will continue to grow despite these regulatory adjustments. In 2025, Egypt exported approximately 7.2–7.5 million tonnes of agricultural produce globally, marking an increase of roughly 600,000–650,000 tonnes compared to 2024. The UAE, in particular, has seen substantial growth in imports of Egyptian citrus, guava, and bananas, highlighting the country as a vital gateway to the Gulf market. These developments demonstrate that the recent tightening of import controls does not hinder trade for compliant exporters but rather ensures that only produce meeting stringent quality and safety standards continues to access this critical market."

At the same time, there has been an observable increase in RASFF notifications related to Egyptian produce in Europe in recent months, primarily due to pesticide residues exceeding EU MRLs. According to the RASSF window, there were 27 notifications specific to Egypt between October and December. Khaled tempers, "This trend is not unique to Egypt; it is part of a global movement towards stricter food safety enforcement affecting multiple exporting countries. The implications for the European market are significant: importers are highly risk-averse, and repeated notifications can lead to heightened inspection rates, delayed shipments, and, in extreme cases, temporary restrictions. Historical examples include additional EU inspections of Egyptian citrus up to 2024, which were gradually reduced from 30% to 20% and then to 10% as Egypt strengthened its pre-export residue testing and quality controls."

The exporter calls on his Egyptian counterparts to uphold the image of Egyptian produce in the global market: "To preserve the reputation of Egyptian produce and maintain uninterrupted access to both UAE and European markets, exporters must prioritize compliance, traceability, and quality assurance. This includes rigorous laboratory testing to confirm MRL compliance, implementing farm-to-export traceability systems, adhering to Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), and engaging in continuous training for farmers and packers to manage pesticide use effectively. Close collaboration with regulators and proactive communication with buyers are also essential to anticipate any regulatory changes and avoid disruptions."

According to statements from other Egyptian exporters, buyers also have a responsibility to carefully select their partners, especially following the massive influx of new companies into the fresh produce export sector. Khaled concludes: "Ultimately, these enhanced controls and notifications are a problem only for those exporters who fail to adequately monitor their pesticide use and meet MRL requirements. Egyptian producers and exporters who invest in robust quality systems, traceability, and regulatory compliance will continue to enjoy smooth market access, protecting both the reputation of Egyptian products and the long-term sustainability of the country's fresh produce exports."

For more information:

Abdelrehim Khaled

Cross Borders Commerce

Tel: +201000023252

Email: [email protected]

www.crossboarderscommerce.com