US: Sprouts Farmers Market opens first store in New York State with location in Centereach on Long Island

Sprouts Farmers Market reported: "Sprouts Farmers Market has announced it will open its first location in New York in Centereach, Long Island on Friday, January 30 located at 1934 Middle Country Rd. From everyday essentials to specialty finds, Sprouts makes healthy living accessible and affordable with: Fresh Produce - Sprouts offers the season's freshest, most delicious produce at the heart of the store, sourced in partnership with local and regional farmers".

Source: sprouts.com

US: Costco Wholesale Corporation reports December sales results

Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") reported net sales of $29.86bln for the retail month of December, the five weeks ended January 4, 2026, an increase of 8.5% from $27.52bln last year. Net sales for the first eighteen weeks were $101.83bln, an increase of 8.3% from $94.04bln last year.

Source: globenewswire.com

Walmart Canada celebrates 20 years in Squamish with Supercentre transformation

Walmart Canada reported: "Starting this week, Walmart Canada's Squamish Walmart located at 39210 Discovery Way will begin its transformation to a Supercentre! Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the renovated store will offer Squamish customers fresh groceries in addition to the general merchandise they already know and love at Walmart's everyday low prices".

Source: walmartcanada.ca

US: Aldi plans to open 180 new stores this year, aims for 3,200 by end of 2028

Aldi plans to open more than 180 new stores across the U.S. by the end of 2026, continuing a nationwide expansion as the discount grocer marks its 50th year of operations. The fast-growing company said the additions would bring its U.S. store count to nearly 2,800 by the end of the year, moving it closer to its stated goal of 3,200 stores by the end of 2028. The expansion includes entering Colorado for the first time, continued growth in Western and Southeastern markets and the construction of three new distribution centers.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Grocery Outlet plans first Virginia store

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. announced its first planned store opening in Virginia. The Falls Church, Virginia, store is slated to open February 12 and will kick off a series of openings across the state.

Source: supermarketnews.com

Budget-friendly vegetable is becoming one of 2026's biggest food trends

Cabbage is emerging as one of the defining food trends of 2026. Erin Clarke, a Wisconsin-based cookbook author and founder of WellPlated, told Fox News Digital the shift reflects changing priorities among home cooks, including cost, nutrition and flexibility in the kitchen. "Cabbage is experiencing a renaissance because home cooks have finally discovered what chefs have known for years", she said. "When cooked properly, it's absolutely delicious".

Source: foxnews.com

Amazon UK drone delivery flights underway in Darlington with launch set for 2026

Amazon has officially begun drone flights from its Darlington fulfilment centre as the company works towards launching the UK's first Prime Air drone delivery service.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Coriander dethrones onion as India's 2025 favourite fresh produce, Handpickd data shows

Handpickd 2025 - Key Food Consumption Stats: Coriander topped the urban vegetable consumption in 2025, overtaking staples like onion and potato across all formats on Handpickd. Exotic produce orders jumped 20 times year-on-year, rising from 689 orders in 2024 to 14,659 orders in 2025, the highest growth across any fruit or vegetable category. Banana Robusta emerged as the most ordered fruit with 22,249 orders, anchoring everyday fruit baskets.

Source: mediabrief.com

Holland: Jumbo's commercial strategy drives growth in FY 2025

Dutch retailer Jumbo reported growth in the 2025 financial year, driven by the roll-out of its new commercial strategy. Jumbo reported revenue growth of approximately 3% in FY 2025, to €10.64bln.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Lotte Mart sells smart-farm perilla leaves and cucumbers to curb cold-wave price surges

Lotte Mart said it will sell perilla leaves and cucumbers grown in smart farms from the 15th to the 21st. The items for sale are "Naeil Farm perilla leaves (40g)" and "smart farm cucumber (each)". They are 1,990 won and 1,190 won, respectively. The "smart farm cucumbers (5-count, bag)" set will be offered at 6,990 won.

Source: biz.chosun.com

DESPAR Italia end 2025 with more store openings

In the final month of 2025, the DESPAR brand in Italy celebrated the opening of 25 new and refurbished supermarkets nationwide. A new DESPAR Express store in Strangolagalli focuses on a quality assortment of fresh produce instore.

Source: spar-international.com

UK: GCA opens 2026 groceries sector survey

The Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA) has launched its 2026 survey to examine how suppliers are being treated by the 14 designated retailers. The groceries sector survey, which is open until 22nd February, enables suppliers to confidentially tell the GCA how the retailers are working with them.

Source: kamcity.com

Aldi becomes first UK supermarket to introduce new £13.35 rule from March

Discount supermarket giant Aldi has announced it will be the first to introduce a new £13.35 rule from Sunday, March 1. The retailer has reviewed its hourly pay rules and is set to increase its staff salaries for store assistants from £13.02 an hour to £13.35 an hour from March.

Source: express.co.uk