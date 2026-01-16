“Current results show our packaging process is already PPWR compatible”

Over the last decade, the German company Nordgemüse has grown into one of the largest players in the blueberry sector. A significant advance was made in 2018 when they opened their modern sorting and packing facility. Thanks to targeted investments in automation, production capacity rapidly increased in the following years. Dutch packaging company Sismatec's top-seal lines play a crucial role in this, confirms Nordgemüse's managing director, Christiaan Koellreuter.

© Nordgemuese

This partnership began about three years ago, when technical problems threatened the long-term shutdown of their previous supplier's entire line. "Sismatec delivered a replacement machine within a few weeks," Christiaan recalls. Its performance and flexibility meant that, a few months later, a new Proseal top-seal system replaced the entire line.

Since then, other lines have been switched out, too, and in 2023, a fourth was added. The last older line is currently being replaced. That will give Nordgemüse four modern machines: three identical Proseal GT6S lines with a capacity of 160 punnets per minute and a high-end two-lane GT5X line with a capacity of up to 220 punnets per minute. Some lines have been expanded with CP3 case packers and IFCO erectors to achieve an efficient end-to-end process.

Flexible packaging and niche products

Nordgemüse uses two packaging formats for its top client, German retailers: IFCO crates with 10 or 12 punnets. Smaller punnets (<500 grams) go in the first variant, larger ones in the second. Lines are set up per packaging format, but can be switched within 10–15 minutes. Along with blueberries, cranberries, and physalis are also processed, including top seal.

© Sismatec

PPWR prepared

The company is well-prepared for the European packaging law, PPWR, which comes into force in 2030. "We're already testing sustainable cardboard punnets with net film sealing on a smaller scale. Production capacity will fall by only five to ten percent, so we dare to say our processes are already PPWR-compatible," says Christiaan.

System openness and future-orientation

He points out the importance of flexibility and system openness, especially given rising labor costs due to the German minimum wage. "Automation helps increase efficiency and reduce costs. With Sismatec, we have a partner who takes our retail clients seriously and continues on our joint path," Christiaan explains.

Sismatec, too, is keen on this collaboration. "What started as an ambitious idea has grown into advanced automation solutions that significantly increase efficiency and savings. Both parties are committed to a sustainable, long-term relationship and confidently look forward to future projects," Jasper Slaghekke concludes. (HH)

