“Newer grape varieties suit India’s shifting climate far better”

Indian grape exports are holding steady despite a 50% drop in India's major grape-growing belt of Nashik, says Aditya More of Aditya Agro & Marketing, an Indian table grape grower. "Volumes are slightly lower than last season due to climate challenges, but demand for good-quality fruit remains strong."

Nashik took a real hit this 2025-26 season after heavy rains lashed 1,200 mm from May to October, with vine health and yields taking the beating, More states. "Production across the region plunged nearly 50%, tightening supplies and shortening the export window. Expect the season to wrap by March instead of the usual mid-April finish, which would mean a compressed February-March peak."

© Aditya Agro & MarketingNew-generation varieties are the limelight of this season. More highlights how newer varieties performed better than traditional varieties like Sharad Seedless, Flame, and Sudhakar Seedless. "The new varieties suit India's shifting climate far better, showing higher fertility, more uniform bunch formation, and stronger plant performance despite the weather," he shares.

Pricing looks promising early on, More mentions, with deals being driven by quality over raw volumes. "Vibrant color, solid Brix, and even sizing are influencing orders this time. Costs are up 15-20% due to pricier inputs, extra crop protection, and labor squeezes, he observes, without divulging specific numbers, maintaining it's still too early for clear trends.

For now, Arab markets are showing strong demand, with buyers praising the quality and appearance of traditional varieties. "Newer ones like ARRA 35 and 36, Bloom Fresh's Allison, Timco, Timson, and Ivory, plus Itum, are mostly in early plantings and licensed outfits like Freshtrop, Sangle Agro, PPF, and PC Food will handle their limited exports." More forecasts, fuller volumes kicking in over the next few seasons.

© Aditya Agro & Marketing

More sees challenges like climate stress and quality consistency persisting, yet Nashik's optimism for grape production grows ever more deep-rooted. "A new community of tech-savvy growers is all-in on fertigation, petiole analysis, soil tweaks, and acid dosing. Fratelli Fruits' recent field day on new varieties drew 2,000 farmers, signaling big momentum in the coming season. Guidance from international and domestic experts is helping us adapt and lift standards," he adds.

As More sums it up, "This season India will particularly stay sharp on early freshness for nearby markets, despite competitors eyeing the gaps. The push for high- quality and varietal shifts is setting India up for maintaining its global competitiveness in grape exports."

