“In Southern Europe, small pomegranates are increasingly popular for juicers”

Dutch company Van der Lans International has been importing Peruvian pomegranates for about 15 years, and sees demand for this fruit rise annually. "They're not yet as popular as avocados, but people are increasingly using them in dishes or juice," says commercial manager Thijs Terwindt.

© Vanderlans

In Peru, the season begins in mid-December with the first imports arriving halfway through January. The company primarily imports the Wonderful variety, later switching to early Egyptian varieties such as Early Wonderful, followed by other varieties like Smith from Spain, Mollar, and Valenciana for wholesalers.

"Smiths are sour and beautifully colored but have a limited shelf life and are, therefore, pricey. The importer can guarantee a virtually year-round supply of pomegranates from Peru, Spain, and Egypt, with Turkey, Argentina, and Chile playing smaller roles. Turkey supplied less, which decreased competition for the Peruvian market.

Production in Peru varies tremendously. The 2024 harvest was average, while higher yields were expected last year. Three years ago, the crop was tiny, leading to high prices. The company sells mainly in Europe, with some in North America and Canada. China remains closed for now. Those sales do not peak significantly around Christmas. In December, Spanish Mollar pomegranates sold for around €10 to €11 per nine kilograms. The Peruvian season usually starts with higher prices of about €14/3.8 kg.

© Vanderlans

Van der Lans International supplies various quality grades and sizes, from 4 to 14, depending on the customer. Most German supermarkets want, for example, sizes 8 to 12. Slightly damaged pomegranates find their way into the industry for salads and other processed products. The company leaves seed removal to buyers. Flying in seeds is possible, but because of that product's short shelf life, it requires careful planning.

Direct shipments from Rotterdam to other destinations within Europe are also possible. The importer serves a diverse client base across Europe, from supermarkets to processors. Small pomegranates for juicing machines are a growing market. "Stores in Southern Europe feature those, and pomegranate juice is popular because of its antioxidants," Thijs concludes.

This setup means Van der Lans International can respond flexibly to demand and quality while guaranteeing a stable, year-round supply for fresh and processing pomegranates. (IH)



© Vanderlans

