Mushmoshi Enoki Mushroom recalled in British Columbia over Listeria

A food recall has been issued in Canada for Mushmoshi brand Enoki Mushroom due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The recalled product is a 200 g package of Enoki Mushroom sold under the Mushmoshi brand, with UPC 6 931787 400001 and lot code 16/02/2026[G]042. Distribution is limited to British Columbia.

The CFIA classified the recall as Class 2 and issued a food recall warning on 12 January 2026. The recalling firm is Longsheng (Canada) Agricultural Products Ltd. The recall identification number is RA-81476, with CFIA reference 17159.

Consumers, retailers, and food service operators are advised not to consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the affected product. Recalled items should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase. Individuals who believe they may have become ill after consuming the product are advised to contact a healthcare provider.

The CFIA notes that food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not show visible signs of spoilage but can still pose health risks. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, persistent fever, muscle aches, headache, and neck stiffness. Pregnant individuals, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious outcomes.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation and verifying that recalled products are being removed from the marketplace. Further recalls may be issued if additional affected products are identified.

For more information:

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Tel: +1 613 773 2342

Email: [email protected]

www.recalls-rappels.canada.ca