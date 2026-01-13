Canada recalls McCain Tasti Taters Crispy Potato Bites for plastic pieces

A recall has been issued in Canada for McCain Tasti Taters Crispy Potato Bites due to the presence of extraneous material, specifically pieces of plastic.

The recall applies to two product formats distributed nationally. Affected items include the 800 g pack with UPC 0 55773 00079 5 and codes F250226 and 1005286322, as well as the 1.8 kg pack with UPC 0 55773 00306 2 and codes F250226 and 1005286328.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the recall is classified as Class 2 and was initiated on 5 December 2025, with public notification issued on 9 December 2025. The identification number for the recall is RA-81339, and the CFIA reference number is 17012. The recalling firm is McCain Foods Ltd.

© McCain

The issue has been categorised as Food – Extraneous Material. The affected products were intended for the retail market and distributed nationally within Canada.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency advises that retailers and food service operators should not use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products. Consumers who may have purchased the affected items are also advised not to use them.

No illnesses or injuries related to the recalled products have been reported at the time of publication.

For more information:

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Tel: +1 1 613 773 2342

Email: [email protected]

www.recalls-rappels.canada.ca