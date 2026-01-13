Peruvian blueberry exports reach US$ 2.560 billion as prices adjust

According to data published by FreshFruit, in 2025 Peru exported around 412 tons of fresh blueberries, with a total value close to US$ 2.560 billion. This represents a double-digit increase in both volume and value compared to 2024, while the average annual price stood at around US$ 6,2/kg, slightly lower than the previous year.

Export activity remained highly concentrated in the second half of the year. September and October accounted for a large share of the annual export value, driven by higher shipment volumes in August and September. This volume increase supported total seasonal output but also increased exposure to supply pressure during peak overlap weeks with other origins.

FreshFruit data confirm that most Peruvian blueberry export value was generated between August and November. The second half of the year accounted for nearly all commercial activity. Within this window, October once again recorded the highest revenue. September registered higher prices but lower volumes, while October combined similar volumes to the previous year with a small increase in unit value. Shipment timing, therefore, continued to play a direct role in returns per kilo.

The decline in the annual average price was mainly linked to peak-season dynamics. In August and September, Peru shipped substantially higher volumes than in 2024, and market absorption occurred through lower prices per kilogram. August volumes were almost double year on year, accompanied by a marked price reduction. September followed a similar pattern, with higher volumes and total value but lower unit pricing. October showed more stable performance, with volumes in line with 2024 and a modest price improvement.

By 2025, Peruvian blueberries reached more than 60 markets, according to FreshFruit. The top five destinations slightly reduced their combined share, although they still represented most export value. The United States remained the main destination, despite a small decline in share. The Netherlands strengthened its role as a European distribution hub. China recorded the strongest share growth, supported by demand for premium fruit and improved logistics. At the same time, Hong Kong lost weight as a re-export channel within Asia.

The number of exporting companies increased in 2025, while total value remained concentrated among leading players with integrated production, long-term programs, and established market access. FreshFruit notes that higher participation brings competition but also requires coordination across production, logistics, and distribution.

The 2025 season stands out for higher volumes, higher total value, and broader destination coverage. At the same time, the data indicate that increased shipments during global peak weeks tend to trigger price adjustments. For 2026, the focus shifts toward placing volumes across markets with sufficient absorption capacity to limit pressure on established destinations.

Source: Blueberries Consulting