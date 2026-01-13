Limited Red Sea transits resume after two-year pause

The Maersk Denver has become the second vessel from the world's second-largest container line to transit the Red Sea after a nearly two-year interruption linked to the threat of Houthi attacks.

Maersk confirmed that the U.S.-flagged Maersk Denver successfully transited the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on 11 to 12 January. As with the earlier passage by the Maersk Sebarok on 18 to 19 December 2025, the Maersk Denver is deployed on the MECL service, which connects India and the Middle East with the U.S. East Coast. This service has been routed via the Cape of Good Hope since Red Sea transits were suspended.

As with the previous Red Sea transit, the Maersk Denver appears to have switched off its AIS during the voyage. Its last reported position was on 10 January, when it departed from the Port of Salalah in Oman, according to Pole Star Global's PurpleTrac.

"The safety of our crew, vessels, and cargo remains of utmost importance to us, and the necessary safety measures were applied during transit. Customers with cargo on this vessel are being informed directly," the Danish shipping line said in a customer advisory.

Maersk indicated that further passages will depend on security conditions being met. "We will continue our stepwise approach towards gradually resuming navigation along the East-West corridor via the Suez Canal and the Red Sea," the company stated. At the same time, Maersk said that no additional transits are planned for now.

While some major container lines have begun limited returns to the Red Sea and Suez Canal, a broad shift back from Cape of Good Hope routings has not yet taken place. Most services continue to avoid the region, maintaining longer sailing times on East-West trade lanes.

CMA CGM remains the only carrier to announce the reinstatement of a full service loop through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. Its INDAMEX service has resumed both fronthaul and backhaul voyages via the region, reducing the service's full rotation time by around two weeks compared with the current Cape of Good Hope routing.

Source: SeartradeMaritime News