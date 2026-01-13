Manitoba vegetable supplier wins Regional Supplier Partner Award

Peak of the Market has won the 2025 "Regional Supplier Partner Award" from Gordon Food Service (GFS). The award, given annually to one company across North America, recognizes supplier partners who demonstrate excellence in quality, reliability, and collaboration. It was presented to the company during the GFS Vendor Involvement Process Awards show.

"This award is a wonderful reflection of our growing relationship with Gordon Food Service," said Derek Kostynuik, director of sales at Peak of the Market. "We have been working hard to create value within its customer base, listening to their needs and adapting to meet them, and it's an honor to be recognized for our efforts."

© Peak of the Market

L-R: Kostynuik, Jason Miklovich, account manager, Peak of the Market) and Mark Donker, North American associate category manager, Gordon Food Service) with the Regional Supplier Partner Award

Over the past year, the company has launched new SKUs under Markon Local — a GFS sub-brand dedicated to distributing premium produce in the local market. Markon Local delivers produce to restaurants and other food service facilities across the province.

This award reflects the efforts of the company's hard-working team, who plays an integral role in building trust and deepening relationships with customers and are proud to be recognized by GFS. The company would like to thank GFS for this award and looks forward to continuing its partnership.

For more information:

Brina Gervais

Peak of the Market Ltd.

Tel: +1 (204) 396-3317

[email protected]

https://peakofthemarket.com/