U.S. apple storage down three percent over January 2025

According to a monthly survey, the total number of apples in storage on January 1, 2026, was 147 million bushels, three percent less than last January's total of 152 million bushels and 7 percent more than the five-year average for that date.

© U.S. Apple Association

Fresh apple holdings this January totaled 100 million bushels, seven percent less than the inventories reported for last January. Processing holdings totaled 47 million bushels, seven percent more than last year on January 1.

Click here to read the full report.

For more information:

Christopher Gerlach

US Apple Association

Tel: +1 (703) 442-8850

[email protected]

www.usapple.org