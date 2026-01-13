2026 Sweet Karoline blackberry season kicks off

Berry Fresh is launching its 2026 Sweet Karoline® blackberry season. This year's program is expected to be the strongest yet, fueled by expanded acreage, improved yields, and rising consumer enthusiasm.

Driven by strategic plantings and continued advances in agronomy, the company has significantly increased Sweet Karoline production. "Over the past several years, we've gained key insights into what Sweet Karoline needs to thrive," said Darren Sinn, VP of operations & supply chain. "As we expand into new growing regions, we can apply these insights to consistently deliver the vibrant flavor that defines the Sweet Karoline experience."

Now entering its fourth commercial season, the variety has earned a following. Known for its reliably sweet flavor, low seed profile, and excellent shelf life, it continues to be appreciated by both consumers and retail partners.

Season after season, the company also continues to build on its experience, enhancing the consistency and performance of Sweet Karoline. To support long-term growth, the company has expanded the variety's acreage into Oregon, extending the season and enhancing national availability. The first harvest is expected this summer. Additional U.S. plantings are being planned to support scale and reach in the coming years.

"Our expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional flavor," said Jyoti Bhogal, VP of sales & marketing. "With this variety now thriving in new regions—and with consumer excitement continuing to grow—the program is building a longer, stronger, and even more flavorful season each year."

