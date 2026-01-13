"Drivers share real-time updates and support each other through WhatsApp groups"

© C. Vreugdenhil Transport

The French are well known for their strikes, and this time the Mercosur agreement was used as a reason to block motorways. Yet according to Marc Vreugdenhil of C. Vreugdenhil Internationaal Transport, whose main destination is the wholesale market of Rungis near Paris, the impact has been limited. "I hear from colleagues that there have been some delays, but nothing significant. We have many alert drivers who keep each other informed via WhatsApp groups."

"The snow affected us more last week," Marc continues. "We mainly experienced delays around Paris and in the Loire region around Angers. In particular, the police pre-emptively halted freight traffic. So it was not so much that driving itself was difficult, but rather that everything simply came to a standstill for freight traffic."

For more information:

Marc Vreugdenhil

C. Vreugdenhil Int. Transport B.V.

Transportweg 23

2676 LM Maasdijk

T +31 (0) 174 525870

[email protected]

www.cvreugdenhil.nl