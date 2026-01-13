"Expanded services from southern Europe to Scandinavia"

The Hartman Group has entered into a strategic partnership with the French family company Primever Group. "With this step, we are strengthening our position in Europe together and safeguarding the continuity and further growth of our services in temperature-controlled groupage transport," says Ronald Hartman.

"Primever, like us, has its roots in entrepreneurship, family values, and a long-term vision. Their ambition to grow in Europe aligns closely with our own. That makes Primever a logical partner for the Hartman Group," Ronald explains. Hartman specialises in temperature-controlled transport of vegetables, fruit, flowers, and plants to and from northern Europe. Primever is a leading French logistics player in fresh, chilled, and industrial goods, with nearly 60 locations in France and Spain.

"We have built a strong business over recent years and expanded our network step by step. At the same time, we see the market changing rapidly, with customers demanding more in terms of capacity, reliability, and a finely meshed European network. With Primever as a partner, we can further strengthen our position in Scandinavia and the rest of Europe, optimise our services with more groupage options, combinations in inbound flows and international connections, and collaborate more closely on service, sustainability, innovation and automation, supported by economies of scale and greater impact."

"In short, this cooperation represents the next step in the growth of the Hartman Group. It helps to strengthen the company's future from a business perspective, while continuing to build on what we have jointly developed in recent years. Naturally, the partnership with Primever also creates additional service opportunities towards Scandinavia from southern Europe. This will enable us to serve existing and new customers even better and more efficiently, while unlocking new opportunities, particularly in southern Europe."

