South Africa develops local fruit-packing lines through Paarl facility

South Africa is expanding local capacity for fruit-packing equipment through the establishment of the Maftech facility in Paarl, Western Cape. The site was developed through a partnership between MAF RODA AGROBOTIC and Maintech, combining international automation technology with local manufacturing and assembly.

Maftech operates with a 60% shareholding by MAF RODA and 40% by local owners. The facility brings together the production of peripherals, line assembly, and servicing under one roof, using Maintech's 16 years of regional experience alongside MAF RODA's robotics and automation systems.

The initiative is positioned to serve South Africa's fruit sector, which produces more than 4.7 million tonnes annually. The domestic fruit market is valued at R145 billion, equivalent to approximately US$7.6 billion, with projections of R190 billion, or about US$10.0 billion, by 2030. By manufacturing and assembling locally, the partners aim to reduce import costs, limit shipping delays, and shorten delivery timelines for packhouses.

Food for Mzansi spoke to Olivier Jaubert, operations manager at MAF RODA SA, about the expected impact of local production. "MAFTECH South Africa is part of an international group, but we remain committed to maintaining a strong South African identity," he said. "With the group's global experience, we will be improving standards, manufacturing processes, and the sourcing of raw materials."

Jaubert noted that stainless-steel equipment remains a core requirement in fresh produce handling. "We believe stainless-steel equipment is essential in our industry, especially when working with fresh produce, and we aim to make this level of quality competitive and accessible to the end user," he said.

Local manufacturing is expected to reduce lead times linked to international shipping. "By manufacturing and assembling locally, we remove these challenges and significantly shorten lead times," Jaubert explained, referring to vessel availability, port delays, and rising transport costs.

The Paarl facility has expanded production capacity through infrastructure investments and now exceeds 3,400 m² of operational space. This increase is intended to support faster delivery of equipment and spare parts.

Access to automation, quality control, and traceability systems is also expected to improve. Jaubert said that being part of the MAF RODA Group provides growers with access to ongoing research and development in packhouse technology.

The partnership also has a regional focus. Equipment from the facility is already being exported, including deliveries to Botswana, with plans to supply packhouses in neighbouring countries such as Mozambique and Namibia.

Regarding skills development, Jaubert said, "Our industry requires a wide range of competencies, from artisans and technicians to highly qualified engineers." He added that workforce expansion will follow completion of the current building and infrastructure phases, with growth paced according to operational needs.

