European apple stocks 11.6% higher year on year

European apple and pear stocks remain higher year on year as of 12/1/2025, despite stronger movement compared with the same period last season. Stock levels continue to vary widely by country, reflecting differences in production, movement pace, and domestic demand.

Apple stocks

Total European apple stocks stood at 4,755,119 tons on 12/1/2025, compared with 4,261,161 tons a year earlier, representing a 11.6% year-on-year increase. Apple movement since the start of the season reached -299,494 tons in 2025, compared with -226,780 tons in 2024.

© WAPA

Italy remains the largest holder of apple stocks at 1,527,078 tons, slightly higher than 1,500,046 tons last year, with a 1.8% YOY change. Poland follows with 1,205,000 tons, up from 1,067,000 tons, showing a 12.9% YOY increase.

France holds 733,008 tons, compared with 712,768 tons last year, while Germany recorded 395,764 tons, up from 263,173 tons, reflecting a 50.4% YOY rise. Belgium increased to 129,302 tons from 96,326 tons, a 34.2% YOY increase.

Austria (Steiermark) stocks rose sharply to 111,459 tons from 60,350 tons, with a 84.7% YOY increase. The Czech Republic more than doubled its stocks to 50,435 tons from 17,416 tons, showing a 189.6% YOY rise.

Spain (Catalonia) remained stable at 224,421 ton, slightly down from 224,851 ton, while Switzerland recorded 70,277 ton, down from 71,857 ton. Denmark declined to 10,240 tons, compared with 12,339 tons.

The Netherlands reported 165,699 tons, up from 120,762 tons, while the United Kingdom held 132,436 tons, compared with 114,273 tons last season.

Pear stocks (ton)

Total European pear stocks reached 766,482 tons on 12/1/2025, compared with 671,029 tons a year earlier, representing a 14.2% YOY increase. Pear movement stood at -198,610 tons in 2025, largely in line with -199,906 tons in 2024.

© WAPA

Belgium remains the largest pear holder with 261,060 tons, up from 187,286 tons, reflecting a 39.4% YOY increase. The Netherlands followed with 249,886 tons, compared with 218,937 tons, a 14.1% YOY rise.

Italy recorded a decline to 88,576 tons, down from 120,190 tons, with a -26.3% YOY change. Poland increased to 61,000 tons from 56,000 tons, while Spain (Catalonia) rose to 49,573 tons, up from 35,411 tons, showing a 40.0% YOY increase.

France held 25,834 tons, compared with 23,179 tons, while Germany declined slightly to 7,665 tons from 7,984 tons. Switzerland dropped to 5,953 tons, compared with 10,876 tons, reflecting a -45.3% YOY change.

The Czech Republic rose to 2,743 tons from 1,847 tons, while Denmark reported 0 tons, down from 30 tons last year. The United Kingdom increased sharply to 14,192 tons, compared with 9,288 tons, a 52.8% YOY rise.

