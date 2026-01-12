Peruvian blueberry exports diversify across more markets

Peruvian blueberry exports are showing a less concentrated destination structure so far this season. Based on the latest available data, the Herfindahl Hirschman Index stands at 0.3043, below levels recorded in previous seasons. This indicates a more even distribution of shipments across export markets.

The lower index reflects a gradual adjustment in destination shares rather than a structural shift. The main destination continues to lead, but with a reduced relative weight, while other markets have increased their share. This pattern points to ongoing diversification, which may support resilience but also requires broader commercial and logistical coordination to manage differing market requirements.

The Herfindahl Hirschman Index is used to measure how concentrated exports are among a limited number of destinations. A lower value indicates that volumes are spread more evenly across markets, reducing the dominance of one or two buyers. In the current season, the decline in the index aligns with a more balanced export mix.

The United States remains the primary destination for Peruvian blueberries, although its share has declined to 47.1% in the most recent data cut. In previous seasons, shipments to the U.S. consistently accounted for more than half of total exports. The reduced share of the main destination is a key factor behind the lower HHI value and contributes to a more diversified export profile.

Europe and Asia have gained relevance within the destination mix. The Netherlands continues to play a central role as a logistics hub for European distribution, while Asia has increased its share, supported by growth in China and the gradual expansion of other regional markets. This shift spreads export exposure across a wider group of destinations and reduces reliance on a single market.

Despite the current trend, the final destination structure will only be confirmed once the full season is completed. In previous seasons, shipments in the closing weeks have sometimes led to renewed concentration toward specific markets, which can alter the index.

Overall, Peru's blueberry export portfolio currently reflects a broader distribution of destinations. The data points toward lower concentration compared with earlier seasons, provided shipment patterns remain consistent, and export programmes continue across multiple markets with differing demand, pricing, and turnover conditions.

Source: Blueberries Consulting