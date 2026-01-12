Retail produce ads rise 5% week on week to 268,213 listings

Retailers adjusted their fresh produce assortments at the start of the year to align with seasonal demand patterns and consumer interest in health-oriented meal preparation. Store selections included a broad range of fruit and vegetables commonly used in smoothies, salads, and prepared meals, such as berries, cherries, yellow squash, zucchini, packaged salads, avocados, mangoes, kale, and beets. Citrus fruit featured prominently, including tangelos, dekopon, satsumas, oranges, grapefruits, and tangerines, supported by seasonal availability and Lunar New Year promotions. Retail displays also reflected demand linked to major bowl games, with snack trays, avocados for guacamole, and items such as lemons and limes included in advertising.

Total advertised items reached 268,213 this week, representing a 5% increase from the previous week's total of 254,802. Compared with the same week last year, total ad volume was 4% lower, down from 278,144. By commodity group, fruit accounted for 146,540 ads, or 55% of the total. Vegetables represented 93,822 ads, or 35%, while onions and potatoes totaled 21,879 ads, or 8%. Smaller categories included herbs with 637 ads, ornamentals with 2,359, hemp with 1,444, and honey with 2,169. Organic produce accounted for 41,140 ads, representing 15% of all advertised items.

Pricing trends for heavily advertised products, defined as items appearing in more than 3,000 ads, showed mixed movements compared with the same week last year. Among fruit, higher advertised prices were noted for Cosmic Crisp apples sold per pound, up 31%, round mangoes, up 24%, blueberries in 1-pint packs, up 20%, and blackberries in 5.6 to 6-ounce packages, up 12%. In contrast, advertised prices for seedless grapes declined, with red seedless grapes down 15% and white seedless grapes down 13%.

Within the onions and potatoes category, the only major price increase was reported for yellow onions sold in 3-pound bags, which were advertised at prices 14% higher than a year earlier. No notable decreases were recorded in this category.

Vegetable pricing showed limited changes among the most-advertised items. Romaine hearts sold in three-count packs recorded a 24% increase in advertised prices compared with the same period last year. The most notable decline was seen in long seedless cucumbers, with advertised prices down 22% year on year.

