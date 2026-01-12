Alexi Bois, new president of Peaches and Apricots of France

After 15 seasons as president of Peaches and Apricots of France, Bruno Darnaud has decided to retire as a farmer and professional leader.

Alexi Bois, a 37-year-old producer of peaches, apricots, and kiwis near Nîmes, has been elected by the association's management committee to take on this role from now on. "Alexi embodies a new generation of arboriculturists who are taking up the reins of a dynamic and ambitious sector," according to the producers' association.

Major agronomic challenges

"The agronomic challenges facing our young entrepreneurs are significant: adapting orchards to climate change, developing genetics, plant protection... The profitability of quality stone fruit production, committed to the Eco-responsible Orchards approach, will remain the cornerstone of our action.

Alexi Bois

Developing partnerships with supermarkets

"At the same time, with 70% to 80% of the sector now represented, the association and its new president are aiming to develop partnerships with French supermarkets and hypermarkets. This work of collaboration and trust, which has contributed to the economic equilibrium of the farms, will be expanded.

At a time when food sovereignty is an ambition shared by all, the commitment of Alexi Bois and our young tree growers is a sign of confidence in the future!"

