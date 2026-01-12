State-of-the-art VDH distribution centre completed in Ridderkerk

With the completion of VDH Cool Logistics' new distribution centre in Ridderkerk, a technically high-quality project has been delivered. Contractor Fraanje realised a logistics complex of approximately 30,000 m², fully equipped for the storage, processing, and distribution of fresh produce.

© Aannemingsbedrijf Fraanje B.V.

The distribution centre consists of three floors and includes around 3,000 m² of office space, 22 cold stores, 42 loading and unloading docks, 15,000 pallet spaces, a 5,000 m² repacking area, and various supporting functions. The building was designed according to the box-in-box principle, with both the exterior shell and the complete interior construction realised by Fraanje.

© Aannemingsbedrijf Fraanje B.V.

One integral construction process

"What makes this project special is that we carried out almost all disciplines ourselves," says Steef de Gast, business manager at Fraanje. "From groundwork and foundations to steel construction, façades, installations, and finishing. That demands a lot from an organisation, but it also gives control."

That integrated approach brought a high degree of complexity. Marijn Gabriëlse, project manager, points in particular to the amount of technology involved. Cooling systems, sprinkler systems, electrical installations, mechanical engineering, and PV all had to be carefully coordinated. "Everything must not only be technically correct, but also fit together spatially with absolute precision," he says.

© Aannemingsbedrijf Fraanje B.V.

Planning as a chessboard

"The biggest challenge was getting all partners and disciplines to align properly. It is constantly a matter of chessboard-like planning." That interplay became especially visible during the transition between construction phases. "When the structural work is running at full speed, and the finishing phase begins, you can see whether everything is right," says Marijn Gabriëlse. "That is when the puzzle pieces fall into place, the planning keeps moving forward, and you feel that the right choices were made."

Alignment as key

Fraanje ensured coordination and kept all parties closely connected throughout the project. According to work planner Willie Lievense, this joint approach was crucial to progress. "We sat down together every week. That was truly necessary. From day one, the mindset, also among our construction partners, whom I deliberately do not call subcontractors, was to create something strong together. That was clearly reflected in the cooperation."

© Aannemingsbedrijf Fraanje B.V.

Sustainably built for the fresh produce sector

The distribution centre has been awarded a BREEAM Excellent certification. More than 3,700 solar panels on the roof largely cover its own energy needs. Surplus energy is stored in batteries, and residual heat from the refrigeration system is reused to heat the offices. "The bar was set high," says Lievense. "But that fits the demands of today's fresh produce sector."

Looking back on a project of stature

That this project is one of the largest Fraanje has delivered to date did not dominate the execution phase. "We stayed very down to earth about it," says Gabriëlse. "We simply got on with the work. Only after completion, when you walk through the building together, do you realise just how large it really is."

With the completion of the Ridderkerk project, Fraanje reinforces its position in large-scale and technically complex commercial construction. De Gast concludes: "Above all, we are proud of the team. Together, we simply delivered solid work."

