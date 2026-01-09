Expansion of grape import program

Despite a decline in Peruvian grape exports to North America early in the season, Oppy is charting a different course thanks to its long-term supply base and the advantages of aligning with Dole Diversified North America (DDNA) in October 2025.

The strategic integration of DDNA brings an additional 1.25 million boxes of grapes to Oppy's program from Peru and Chile, up 44% over prior year. Oppy ranks among the top ten importers of Peruvian grapes into the U.S. and Canada.

"This is a milestone season for Oppy," said Executive Director of Grapes and Stonefruit Bill Poulos. "By expanding our program through Dole, we're not only increasing volume, but adding depth and resilience to our supply. We have exceptional grapes coming from Peru, and our team's visit to Ica in November confirmed the fruit is outstanding. We are very happy with the quality, and we're set up for a strong season."

This year also marks an exciting influx of high-demand varieties, including Sun World favorite AutumnCrisp® arriving from Peru, followed by availability from Chile through the end of April.

Director of Domestic Grapes and Sales Manager Marc Serpa shared, "As the import grape season gets into full stride, the market is primed for promotable green and red grapes. Shoppers are eager for grapes with green stems, great sizing and outstanding flavor profiles coming from Sun World and BloomFresh."

Oppy expects excellent availability across a wide spectrum of colors and varieties, including:

Red varieties: Allison, Jack's Salute™ and Scarlotta Seedless®

Green varieties: Autumncrisp®, Timpson, Sweet Globe™ and Great Green

"Our strategic grower-partners are rated very highly for the quality of their AutumnCrisp, and have the acreage and scale to deliver more than last season. Red and green fresh crop grapes will be available in volume from mid-January till the end of February," said Vice President of South American Operations David Nelley. "With trusted brands in our portfolio including Dole, Ocean Spray and Sun Grape, Oppy's grape program offers consistency and quality shoppers will be looking for at shelf."

