No extra-early watermelons this season in Mauritania

The notable absence of Mauritanian extra-early watermelons this season demonstrates that producers have backed away from the shift initiated last season. Back in 2024/2025, several producers in Mauritania embarked on the commercial adventure of a very early season, starting as early as December, a strategy that has advantages but also carries many risks.

According to previous statements by Mauritanian producers, the extra-early season brought significant challenges in terms of production, with smaller sizes and more intensive pest control. On the international market, it turned out that consumers are not particularly fond of watermelons at the end of the year. However, last season's experience had the merit of testing the waters.

© Jawhara Fruits

Ismail Tougir, a Moroccan grower in Mauritania, says, "We saw that early production is not worthwhile, as it did not yield good results last season. Most producers in Mauritania have therefore decided to return to business as usual, with the first harvests beginning on January 25 and continuing through February. This is due to both production difficulties and consumer preferences, as consumers do not prefer watermelons during cold weather."

This seasonality, starting at the end of January, is already considered early compared to the supply on the European market from other Mediterranean origins.

Some growers in Mauritania have reported difficulties sourcing watermelon seeds this season, but Tougir says that supply has been smooth in his case: "We ordered our seeds very early in preparation for this season and were able to obtain high-quality, resistant seeds from Morocco. I think that for most Mauritanian growers, there will be no seed problems this season. The most common variety will be Delta, with less production of small, round watermelons."

Production conditions are also optimal, despite slightly colder weather than usual. It is still too early to judge the sizes or brix, but I think production will be of high quality this season; there is no particular reason to believe otherwise," Tougir concludes.

For more information:

Ismail Tougir

Jawhara Fruits

Email: [email protected]