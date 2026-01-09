US: Save Mart introduces Jim Perkins as CEO

The Save Mart Companies named Jim Perkins president and chief executive officer. The Save Mart Companies said it plans to open new stores, remodel existing locations and expand product assortments across its banners in 2026.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: A fresh recipe for managing produce through the supply chain

Developing and maintaining a transparent supply chain is crucial for safeguarding produce during transit and minimizing operational costs. Yet such an aim also is challenging as, unlike other fresh foods, fruits and vegetables are "live, breathing organisms with highly specific, non-negotiable needs", said Abe Eshkenazi, chief executive officer for the Chicago-based Association for Supply Chain Management.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Just Ripe Nutrition launches mission to make daily fruits and vegetables easier to access

Just Ripe Nutrition, a forward-thinking health and wellness brand, has proudly announced its mission to make daily fruit and vegetable intake easier and more accessible for consumers nationwide. With a range of GMP-certified, gluten-free, and non-GMO supplements, the company bridges the gap between busy lifestyles and optimal nutrition. Amid growing consumer focus on health and wellness, the products are available through the brand website and on Amazon, offering a convenient solution for daily wellness routines.

Source: globenewswire.com

US: Hy-Vee rebrands 4 Dollar Fresh stores as it considers brand's future

Hy-Vee is putting its name on four of its Dollar Fresh stores in South Dakota, Missouri and Iowa as it contemplates eliminating the brand originally conceived as a Dollar General rival.

Source: eu.desmoinesregister.com

Costco NZ posts $9.6mln profit in third year of sole supermarket

Supermarket operator Costco made a $9.6mln profit in its third year of trading, a turnaround from a $929,000 loss in 2024. Owned by United States based Costco Wholesale International, Inc., Costco Wholesale New Zealand Limited opened its first supermarket in Aotearoa in September 2022.

Source: stuff.co.nz

Sodexo's organic sales beat market view, despite US troubles

Reuters reported: "French food caterer Sodexo reported a 1.8% organic rise in its first-quarter revenue, beating market forecasts, although the weakness of the US dollar against the euro pulled the reported figure below the line. On a reported basis, which includes currency exchange effects, the group's revenue fell to €6.26bln ($7.31bln) in the three months through November, from €6.4bln a year earlier".

Source: esmmagazine.com

Tesco's Clubcard Unpacked 2025 reveals the difference between London and the rest of the UK - and it's bananas

Tesco reported: "Londoners are officially bananas for bananas - with the capital the only place in the UK where the much-loved fruit is the most popular product bought by Clubcard members, Tesco's Clubcard Unpacked 2025 has revealed. While Londoners found bananas most appealing, in every other region in the UK milk was the number one item that Clubcard members put in their shopping baskets".

Source: tescoplc.com

Germany: Delivery Hero announces addition to management board

Delivery Hero SE has announced the appointment of Johannes Bruder to its management board, effective 1 January 2026. With the move, the Berlin-based food delivery group aims to further support its leadership structure and strengthen its strategic focus on technology and customer experience.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Lidl Ireland commits to new fibre target as research lifts the lid on Ireland's fibre crisis

Lidl Ireland reported: "Looking at how the Irish public are sourcing fibre intake, the majority of respondents said they get this from breakfast cereals (51%), bread (22%), porridge or oats (19%), fruit such as bananas and apples (18%) and vegetables including broccoli and potatoes (17%)".

Source: corporate.lidl.ie

Ireland: SuperValu slashes prices on over 500 everyday essentials delivering real value for everyone

SuperValu has announced major price reductions on over 500 everyday essential products, reinforcing its commitment to helping customers nationwide manage the cost of living. SuperValu is cutting prices on items shoppers buy most, from fresh fruit, veg, dairy and meat to nappies, pet food, firelighters, tea, coffee, orange juice, parma ham, soups, bin bags, biscuits and more.

Source: retailnews.ie

UK: Sainsbury's reveals shoppers flocked to buy posh festive food over Christmas

Sainsbury's revealed shoppers flocked to buy posh festive food over Christmas, stocking up on treats ranging from mini Wagyu cheeseburgers to cherry and amaretto panettone. The strong festive performance allowed Sainsbury's to maintain its full-year guidance of retail underlying profit to exceed £1bln, while increasing its cash flow estimate from £500mln to over £550mln.

Source: thisismoney.co.uk

Hurom launches 'Gwachaeroom' brand, showcasing fresh fruits and vegetables

Hurom announced the launch of its new brand 'Gwachaeroom', which curates and selects premium fruits and vegetables. At the newly opened Gwachaeroom Naver Smart Store, customers can purchase the Enzyme Juice Kit and fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables. Kim Jaewon, CEO of Hurom, stated: "Hurom is committed to making it easier and more convenient for more people to maintain their health in daily life by consuming a variety of nutrients from fruits and vegetables. Through the launch of the Gwachaeroom brand, we hope customers will experience a diverse range of healthy foods made with fruits and vegetables".

Source: cm.asiae.co.kr

Serbia aims to attract foreign retailers to curb high prices

Serbia's Minister of Internal and Foreign Trade, Jagoda Lazarević, has announced a new strategy designed to attract international retailers, curb inflation, and foster a more competitive domestic market. In interviews with state broadcaster RTS and daily Politika, Lazarević confirmed that the recent Regulation on Margin Limitation was not merely a temporary measure.

Source: esmmagazine.com