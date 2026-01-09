Barry Vculek elected incoming National Onion Association president

National Onion Association trustees have elected Barry Vculek, owner of Four Star Ag in Oakes, North Dakota, as incoming president for the 2026–2028 term. He succeeds Jared Gutierrez and will assume the role following the completion of the current term.

Vculek has been involved in agricultural production from an early age and continues to farm the land he managed during his youth. He currently oversees around 1,000 acres (about 405 hectares) of onion production, alongside approximately 2,000 acres (about 810 hectares) of other crops. © National Onion Association

He has been a member of the National Onion Association for close to 13 years and has served on the organisation's executive board. Vculek has also participated regularly in the association's annual Washington, D.C., Fly-In. He has identified food safety and international onion trade, including both imports and exports, as areas of focus during his presidency.

"Food safety and international trade are among the most pressing issues facing U.S. onion growers today," Vculek said. "The NOA exists to represent and protect the interests of domestic producers. That mission has to stay front and center. I plan to work closely with our executive committee and membership to navigate these challenges and keep the industry moving forward."

Vculek also pointed to grower involvement as an important factor in shaping policy outcomes. "The legislative work NOA has done in recent years has delivered real results, but that only happens when growers are involved," he said. "I want to see more members participate, speak up, and help influence policies that affect our farms and our future."

In parallel with his farming activities, Vculek has maintained engagement with policymakers in North Dakota, drawing on experience gained through NOA advocacy initiatives. He said interactions with elected officials have underlined the role of direct communication in the policy process. "Federal processes can move slowly, but engagement from elected officials can make a meaningful difference," he said.

Vculek and his wife, Robin, have two daughters. He will take up the presidency with a background that combines farm management experience and long-term involvement in industry representation.

