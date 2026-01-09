Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
World Container Index - 08 Jan:

World Container Index increased 16% to $2,557 per 40ft container

The Drewry World Container Index (WCI) increased 16% to $2,557 per 40ft container, mainly due to rate hikes on Transpacific and Asia–Europe trade routes. Spot rates on the Shanghai–Genoa increased 13% to $3,885 per 40ft container, while those on Shanghai–Rotterdam rose 10% to $2,840 per 40ft container. This upward momentum was driven by higher FAK rates implemented by carriers.

© Drewry

Spot rates on Shanghai to Los Angeles surged 26% to $3,132 per 40ft container, and those from Shanghai to New York increased 20% to $3,957 per 40ft container.

© Drewry

Capacity rose 7–10% MoM on both Asia–North American routes and 5–7% on Asia–North Europe/Med routes in January, while anecdotal information points to soft volumes from Asia to the US, indicating that these large increases appear opportunistic and unlikely to last long.

© Drewry

For more information:
Drewry
Tel: +44 (0) 207 538 0191
Email: [email protected]
www.drewry.co.uk

Frontpage photo: © Drewry

Publication date:

Related Articles → See More