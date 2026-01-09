World Container Index increased 16% to $2,557 per 40ft container

The Drewry World Container Index (WCI) increased 16% to $2,557 per 40ft container, mainly due to rate hikes on Transpacific and Asia–Europe trade routes. Spot rates on the Shanghai–Genoa increased 13% to $3,885 per 40ft container, while those on Shanghai–Rotterdam rose 10% to $2,840 per 40ft container. This upward momentum was driven by higher FAK rates implemented by carriers.

© Drewry

Spot rates on Shanghai to Los Angeles surged 26% to $3,132 per 40ft container, and those from Shanghai to New York increased 20% to $3,957 per 40ft container.

© Drewry

Capacity rose 7–10% MoM on both Asia–North American routes and 5–7% on Asia–North Europe/Med routes in January, while anecdotal information points to soft volumes from Asia to the US, indicating that these large increases appear opportunistic and unlikely to last long.

© Drewry

For more information:

Drewry

Tel: +44 (0) 207 538 0191

Email: [email protected]

www.drewry.co.uk