New class of associates on product labels launches

NatureSweet® announced the newest class of associates to be featured on its product labels through the company's "The Hearts Behind the Harvest" program.

The class includes 19 company associates, each voted on by their peers in recognition of their leadership, dedication, and impact across the company's greenhouse and operations teams.

On the company's products across North America, labels feature an illustrated portrait of one of these associates alongside a QR code that links to a short video, inviting consumers to meet the person behind their tomatoes.

Originally launched as a small surprise beneath the label, the Associates Under the Label (AUL) campaign—now known as The Hearts Behind the Harvest— gained attention in 2025, with shoppers sharing QR label experiences across social media, including a TikTok video that earned more than half a million likes. The widespread consumer engagement and organic sharing have propelled the campaign.

© NatureSweet"The campaign brings our purpose to life in the most authentic way possible," says Tobi Paul, chief marketing officer at NatureSweet. "These associates are the heart of our company. Featuring them on our packaging gives consumers a chance to see, and celebrate, the people who make their food possible."

The company debuted the program to create a deeper connection between consumers and agricultural workers who grow their food. Unlike traditional marketing campaigns, the program centers on real, unscripted stories. Associates share their experiences in their own words, describing their work, growth opportunities, and the positive impact stable, year-round employment has had on their lives and families.

Those featured in "The Hearts Behind the Harvest" represent a range of roles across the company's operations, from greenhouse production to packaging, transportation, and leadership positions. Each story reflects the company's broader commitment to providing full-time employment, a living wage, education opportunities, and pathways for advancement within the agricultural industry.

© NatureSweet

"For associates, seeing themselves or a teammate on the label is a moment of pride—not just for them, but for their families and communities," says Lori Castillo, vice president of culture and organizational purpose.

Since the program's launch in 2018, consumers have responded with letters, messages, and videos expressing appreciation for the associates' stories. Teachers have incorporated the labels into classroom lessons, and families have shared how the experience helped them better understand where their food comes from.

New labels featuring the latest class of associates began appearing on select company products this month.

Meet the newest class of NatureSweet associates here or scan the QR code on participating packages.

