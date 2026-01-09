"Onion export figures to UK shadowy and unreliable?"

In week 51, 4,259,200 kg of onions were exported to the UK, according to KCB's latest statement. "To my surprise, the final export week of the year in particular recorded a level not seen in the past 30 years," says Adriaan van Belzen of Daily Onions. "Although I cannot prove otherwise, the UK has shown a stable export pattern for years, with weekly volumes between 3,000 and 3,500 tons. I therefore find a sudden 35 per cent increase highly questionable. This raises the question of how these figures were calculated and how reliable they actually are."

© Daily Onions

These doubts are reinforced by the fact that significant volumes are re-exported via neighbouring countries. This creates a distorted picture of actual demand from the UK. While they may appear to be just figures, far-reaching discussions about availability and market expectations are based on them. "This is exactly why reliability is essential, and I seriously question it," the onion exporter continues. "So far, quality delivered to our customers has been excellent, despite what the market suggests are still weak lots. This confirms that we are working with the right suppliers. How the season will develop remains uncertain, especially as exports to Poland have been remarkably low so far. Europe still has ample stock, while time is steadily passing."

