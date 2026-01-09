The first Dutch onions arrived at Ho Chi Minh City on 28th Nov 2025. The Vietnamese market was not short, but they arrived in time to meet good consumer demand, according to Tran Van Chuc, Sales & Purchasing Director at Truong An Trading Service Import & Export Co. Ltd.

"Chinese onions are always available on the Vietnamese market, and our own domestic onions have started a bit early this season, so they are fresh, but small, and the price is very high. The quality of the Dutch arrivals has been very good. 15% of Dutch onion import is red onions; the quality of these is also good, but consumer demand is low for this variety."

Truong An Trading will import Dutch onions until July, dependent on availability. The company will import around 200 tonnes this season.

"90% of the Dutch onions imported will go to retail, the rest will go to food service. It is currently very difficult to compete with Chinese onions in the wholesale market."

Tran Van Chuc

