Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
Heat-sealed nets with flag label from Rev Packaging Solutions

Single-material packaging technology arouses interest in Australia

"'Puma', a heat-sealed net packer, has attracted the attention of operators from Australia, the Netherlands, and several Northern European countries in general," reports Fabrizio Fiumana, President of REV Packaging Solutions. "The single-material solution is a valid one in the field of packaging for fruit and vegetables, as it combines efficiency, practicality, and respect for the environment. With this in mind, 'P-Pack' produced by our 'Puma' is the result of our extensive experience in the field of heat sealing, and of years of testing."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comFabrizio Fiumana

It will be possible to see the packaging in person at the upcoming Fruit Logistica trade fair in Berlin. "The technology has been fine-tuned and optimised over time. Nets are made entirely of polyethylene, composed of heat-sealed tubular netting with a ribbon that acts as a handle, making it practical, and a flag or weld-to-weld label, which can be customised in shape and size and ensures ample space for communication."

© REV PACKAGING

P-Pack is made with 50% less plastic than similar solutions on the market. "The keyword is reduction - it is not enough for packs to be single-material as, to be truly sustainable, they must also be lightweight," continues Fiumana. "Labels, also made of polyethylene, are applied directly to the nets. In addition, Puma is equipped with a thermal transfer printer capable of imprinting directly onto labels. In this way, we have eliminated a layer of material that would make the pack no longer 100% recyclable. Even the band that acts as a handle is only just as wide as necessary."

© REV PACKAGING

Fiumana concludes: "The combination of these measures allows us to save a considerable amount of material: packs are cheaper for packers and consumers and, above all, they are more environmentally friendly."

For more information
REV Packaging Solutions S.r.l.
Via F. Parri, 745
47522 Cesena (FC) - Italy
+39 0547 384435
[email protected]
www.revsrl.com

Related Articles → See More