“Apple stocks are down by 80% compared to last season”

A recovery in the movement of Greek apple exports has been observed since mid-December by Mr. Dimosthenis Moysides, president of GEOK S.A. from Kastoria, one of the most important mountainous regions for the cultivation of this fruit in Greece.

As he notes: "We are satisfied with the demand and the prices we are receiving from foreign markets. Only the period from August to October was bad, due to the presence of stocks from Italy and Poland. In fact, when Ramadan begins, we expect even higher demand, as fruit consumption increases and they are also given as festive gifts."

© GEOK S.A.

Mr. Moysides refers to the exports that Greece makes to the Muslim markets of Egypt and Jordan, although, as he points out, "Greek apples reach Libya and Sudan via Egypt." However, he admits that this year the Greek apple has lost some of its markets: "The severe damages from last spring's frost caused major losses in production. As a result, our stocks are currently reduced by 80% compared to last year. At the same time, the overall quality is not good. There are many small or misshapen apples. So, we have lost many buyers who have turned to apples from other countries."

Official figures confirm Mr. Moysides' statements, as Greek apple exports up to January 2, 2026, have fallen to 15,687 tons from 27,973 tons recorded on the same date last year. Regarding the domestic market, Mr. Moysides is far from satisfied. "The domestic market is completely stagnant. There is a large circulation of apples from Italy, Poland, and very cheap apples from Iran, the latter often labeled as Greek, changing hands three or four times."

© GEOK S.A.

Finally, amid the extreme financial deadlock faced by professionals in all sectors of Greek agriculture, producers in Kastoria appear reluctant to proceed with new apple plantings this year. "Local producers have not yet received compensation for last year's damages, which is another factor putting them in a difficult financial situation. So far, no one has ordered new plants, although there is still time for this to change, as plantings here begin in March," concludes the president of GEOK S.A.

For more information:

Dimosthenis Moysides

GEOK S.A.

Tel: +30 24670 74126

Mob: +30 69737 34031

Email: [email protected]