"Some customers are looking to supplement the local crop with New Zealand onions"

New Zealand onion grower Balle Bros started the harvest of their earliest varieties at the beginning of December. The weather was quite changeable, and rain events caused interruptions. Despite that, quality and sizing were good.

"Due to the slower harvest, supply was limited and therefore demand was good from the local New Zealand market as well as the Pacific Islands. We also exported some volume to Indonesia in response to some late import quota being issued," said Simon Vale from Balle Bros. "Prices are firm at the moment after a couple of challenging years."

© Balle Bros Group

"We started digging onions for our early export programs at the beginning of January, and these are expected to be cured and ready for export in a couple of weeks."

"Rain events through December and over the New Year interrupted harvest, but they have been beneficial for the main export crops. Sizing and yields are looking normal, and we expect to have a spread of sizes from small to large. As always, we are expecting to have good demand for our premium quality onions from Europe and the UK initially. North Asia should start a little later, along with SE Asia. We will have the range of sizes available that suit our export markets' varying requirements."

© Balle Bros Group

Simon said they are starting to see some demand from Europe and the UK, despite their large stocks from the 2025 harvest.

"There is a question mark over the keeping quality of some local European onions, so some customers are looking to supplement the local crop with quality onions from New Zealand. There is also a shortage of local onions in Japan, which could see good demand for New Zealand onions once northern hemisphere suppliers finish. Indonesia could also be looking for onions, as its imports from Holland are greatly reduced this season due to strict import protocols.

© Balle Bros Group

"We are always looking towards new markets in SE Asia, such as Thailand or Vietnam; however, competition is fierce from low-cost Chinese and Dutch suppliers. Most countries that we export to have reduced tariffs due to the various Free Trade Agreements that the New Zealand Government has negotiated."

All importing countries also have phytosanitary regulations - as a fully integrated, grower/packer/exporter, Balle Bros, with over 40 years of experience in onion exports, is exceptionally well placed to meet the challenges of these regulations.

