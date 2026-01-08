World potato output nears 400 million tons

World potato production in 2025 is expected to have reached a record level, approaching 400 million tons, supported by large volumes in several major producing countries.

According to newly released data from the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation for 2024, global potato production reached 390.429 million tons, an increase of 1.0 per cent compared with 2023 and 6.0 per cent above 2014 levels. The harvested area rose slightly by 0.5 per cent year on year to 17.076 million hectares, although this was still 5.3 per cent lower than in 2014. Average yields increased by 0.5 per cent to 22.9 tons per hectare, representing a 12.2 per cent improvement over the past decade.

© World Potato Markets

Production growth in 2024 was strongest in South America, Oceania, the Caribbean, and Central America, with increases of 9.1 per cent, 8.8 per cent, 6.9 per cent, and 6.5 per cent, respectively. Oceania recorded the largest increase in planted area at 7.3 per cent, followed by Central America at 4.5 per cent and South America at 2.7 per cent.

Asia remained the dominant producing region, accounting for 52.6 per cent of global production and 54.1 per cent of harvested area. Europe and North America both reduced planted area in 2024, although Europe recorded a recovery in area during 2025. Africa's potato area increased by 0.6 per cent to 2.216 million hectares, while production declined slightly by 0.2 per cent to 34.199 million tons.

Average yields exceeded 40 tons per hectare only in North America and Oceania. North America recorded an average yield of 48.2 tons per hectare, while Oceania reached 42.7 tons per hectare, up 1.5 per cent. The Caribbean and South America both recorded yield increases of 6.2 per cent. African yields declined by 0.8 per cent, and Asian yields fell by 0.2 per cent.

Over the decade to 2024, global potato yields increased by 8.8 per cent. This compares with yield increases of 6.4 per cent for rice, 14.0 per cent for soya, 19.2 per cent for wheat, and 17.9 per cent for corn. During the same period, global potato area declined by 5.3 per cent.

China remained the world's largest potato producer, producing more than 33 million tons, more than India. Chinese output rose by 1.2 per cent, while Indian production increased by 7.1 per cent. Ukraine was listed as the third largest producer at 21.4 million tons, although data accuracy is affected by the ongoing conflict. Germany and France recorded strong production growth in both 2024 and 2025, with France exceeding 10 million tons for the first time.

For more information:

Cedric Porter

World Potato Markets

Tel: +44 7881 956446

Email: [email protected]

www.worldpotatomarkets.com