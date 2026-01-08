Bangladesh expands banana planting across Rangpur region

Banana cultivation has continued to expand across the Rangpur agricultural region of Bangladesh, supported by stable and profitable prices since 2019. Farmers in all five districts of the region have increased plantings, encouraged by consistent market returns and strong yields.

According to officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), banana cultivation has grown steadily in Rangpur, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, and Nilphamari districts over the past six years. During the current 2025–2026 Rabi season, farmers had already planted bananas on 2,621 hectares in the region by last week, according to Additional Director (In Charge) of the DAE for the Rangpur region, Md Shirajul Islam. Planting is expected to continue until the end of the month. In the 2024–2025 Rabi season, banana cultivation covered 2,683 hectares.

DAE officials report that farmers are expanding banana production in both mainland and riverine char areas, viewing the crop as a cash crop alongside subsistence production. Extension services are providing technical support for varieties such as Meher Sagar, Malbhog, and Sobri.

Harvesting of early banana varieties has already started in parts of the region. Farmers in Badarganj upazila of Rangpur, including Abdur Rahman, Mokhlesur Rahman, and Badal Hossain, said they have grown bananas for around 15 years and achieved regular returns. Farmers in Taraganj and Badarganj upazilas also reported increasing planted areas compared with last season.

In char areas of Nageshwari upazila in Kurigram district, farmers said banana cultivation has expanded steadily over the past decade. Yusuf Ali said, "We are selling bananas on one side of char lands and cultivating them afresh on the other side on vacant lands around the year. The process of formation and growth of new banana bunches continues all the time, giving the gardens fresh looks." Babul Akhter added that banana farming is increasing through intercropping and relay methods on char land.

Retail traders in Rangpur reported steady consumer demand. According to traders Fazlur Rahman and Abdus Samad, four pieces of Malbhog and Sobri bananas are currently sold at prices between Tk35 and Tk50, equivalent to approximately US$0.32–0.45.

Deputy Director of the DAE's Burirhat Horticulture Centre in Rangpur, Md Abu Sayem, said banana cultivation is spreading across both mainland and char areas, contributing to farm income and supporting rural economic activity.

