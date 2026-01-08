South Korean Gangwon reviews winter greenhouse readiness

On January 7, the governor of Gangwon Province visited a horticultural farm in Yanggu County to review preparations for cold waves and heavy snowfall and to hear feedback directly from growers. The visit focused on maintaining stable agricultural production during winter conditions and monitoring facility readiness.

Strawberries were one of the crops discussed during the inspection. While Gyeongnam and Chungnam are traditionally the main strawberry production regions in South Korea, cultivation has expanded into Gangwon Province in recent years. Changes in climate conditions have made winter production possible, and the region's large temperature differences influence fruit firmness and harvest timing.

Present at the site were the provincial governor, National Assemblyman Han Kiho, who represents Chuncheon, Cheorwon, Hwacheon, and Yanggu, and local horticultural farmers, including strawberry growers. Participants reviewed greenhouse insulation, heating systems, and crop growth conditions.

Horticultural production in winter relies heavily on greenhouse facilities, making farms sensitive to sudden drops in temperature. Lower night and early morning temperatures can raise heating demand and affect crop performance. During heavy snowfall, facility inspections and structure management are required to prevent damage.

During the visit, insulation curtains, greenhouse heating conditions, and emergency responses to potential power outages were checked. The governor advised growers to prepare for forecast conditions. "As the Korea Meteorological Administration has issued a cold wave advisory effective from 9 p.m. today across the province, please thoroughly inspect your facilities in advance by blocking drafts in the greenhouses and operating insulation curtains on time," he said.

He also commented on the role of strawberries in winter production. "Strawberries are gaining attention as a key source of winter income for farmers. We will do our utmost to strengthen stable production and distribution systems in the province to help stabilize farmers' incomes."

Gangwon Province currently supports horticultural farms through measures such as tax-free agricultural fuel to help manage winter heating costs. The province has also introduced institutional support for greenhouse production. At the end of 2024, it enacted the Ordinance on the Promotion and Support of Horticultural Facilities, creating a framework for assistance.

For 2026, the province plans to invest 16.9 billion won, approximately US$12.7 million, in projects including greenhouse and horticultural facility modernisation.

Following the field inspection, provincial officials held a meeting with growers to collect feedback on facility management challenges. Authorities indicated that these inputs will be considered in future policy measures and support programs.

