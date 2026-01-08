Mexico launches antidumping probe into U.S. apple imports

Mexico's Ministry of Economy has published a resolution accepting a request from the Regional Agricultural Union of Fruit Growers of the State of Chihuahua to initiate an administrative antidumping investigation into apple imports originating from the United States.

The investigation covers merchandise classified under tariff item 0808.10.01, regardless of the country of origin. UNIFRUT, which represents 85.2% of Mexico's national apple production, argued that increasing volumes of U.S. apple imports at declining prices have constrained domestic prices, causing material injury to Mexican producers.

The Ministry of Economy established the investigation period from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, while the damage analysis period spans from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2025.

According to the preliminary assessment by the authority, there is sufficient evidence to presume price discrimination and damage to the national production sector. During the investigation period, apples imported from the United States accounted for 97.5% of Mexico's total apple imports. Import volumes increased by 9% during the investigation period and by 30% over the full damage analysis period.

The Ministry observed that the increased supply from the United States exerted downward pressure on domestic prices. National apple prices declined by 14% during the investigation period.

The resolution also points to a deterioration in the financial performance of the domestic apple industry. Income from domestic market sales declined by 9.9% during the investigation period, and operating results showed losses. Operating margins were negative, reaching minus 13.8% during the same period. The authority indicated that domestic apple prices did not cover total unit production costs, limiting the ability of producers to generate profits.

Under the decree published in the Federal Official Gazette, the Ministry of Economy will notify known importers, exporters, and the government of the United States. Interested parties have 23 business days to confirm their legal interest and submit arguments and evidence as part of the proceedings.

The investigation focuses on addressing alleged unfair pricing practices affecting domestic apple producers. At the same time, separate quota mechanisms aim to diversify supply sources and manage market prices in cases where domestic production does not fully meet demand, according to information reported by MBN.

