"The Nöstling variety allows us to significantly strengthen our range in the very early season"

The long-standing and trusting cooperation between the two potato breeding and marketing companies, Niederösterreichische Saatbaugenossenschaft Meires (NÖS) and EUROPLANT Pflanzenzucht GmbH, is being further expanded and placed on a broader basis through additional agreements on the representation of selected potato varieties in Germany and Austria.

The representation of all EUROPLANT starch varieties in Austria by NÖS is already contractually regulated and is regularly updated with the approval of new EUROPLANT varieties. Similarly, some table varieties are already represented by NÖS. Here, too, the aim is to expand the range in the future.

After several years of trials, the representation agreements for the NÖS varieties NÖSTLING (very early pre-germinated variety), XERXES (medium-late starch variety), and VIOLET STAR (purple, medium-early special variety) have now been signed by EUROPLANT in Germany at the Open Days in the Netherlands. At the same time, new rules for cooperation regarding licensed varieties in general and specifically for the DITTA variety were agreed.

Extended cooperation within the framework of variety representation agreements

Among other things, NÖS is already propagating numerous varieties on behalf of EUROPLANT for export to various countries. EUROPLANT is also active with its own propagation cultivation within the framework of LIZ Weißkirchen in Murtal/Styria, where it propagates approx. 120 ha of various varieties, both for the local market and for export. The special location in Murtal enables low-virus production of seed potatoes there.

NÖS chairman and board member Erich Kaltenböck and managing director Michael Buxbaum from NÖS are very positive about the general cooperation between the two companies: "We are looking forward to the expert management of our varieties in Germany and have high expectations for the expanded cooperation within the framework of the variety representation agreements."

Strengthening the variety range

"Both companies have been working together at various levels for many years. It is not only the geographical proximity, similar consumer habits, and growing conditions that make the varieties mutually interesting. In particular, the open and fair personal interaction with each other makes the cooperation so pleasant," says EUROPLANT authorized signatory Daniel Probst, who is responsible for Austria and the surrounding countries of Slovenia and Switzerland as Area Manager for the Alpine region.

EUROPLANT Managing Director Jörg Eggers adds, "We expect that the NÖSTLING variety will significantly strengthen our range in the very early season, rounding off our overall range from very early to late. In addition, the cooperation in the area of order multiplication is a positive thing for both sides. This year in particular, we are benefiting from very good virus values in the high altitudes of the Waldviertel region and will also use some quantities in Germany for further multiplication."

