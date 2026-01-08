Dutch expertise supports growth of Turkish fruit sector

Consumption of soft fruit, particularly blueberries, is growing rapidly worldwide, and Turkey has the potential to become a major player in this segment. The Holland House of Fruits (HHF) collective supports Turkish growers through knowledge transfer, training, and technology to improve cultivation practices, quality, and sustainability, writes Nieuwe Oogst. Among other initiatives, HHF organised the first Berry Forum Türkiye in 2025, along with several training programmes focused on strawberry and blueberry production.

Although blueberry cultivation is currently still relatively limited at 1,800 hectares and 45,000 tonnes in 2025, further expansion with new plantings is expected. Turkey's large land area and diverse climate zones offer opportunities for an extended supply season. The training participants, mainly growers and crop managers, are being educated in cultivation techniques, fertilisation strategies, integrated crop protection, and farm management. Through this approach, Turkey aims to strengthen its position in the global soft fruit market.

Source: New Harvest