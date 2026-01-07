China raises cranberry import tariffs to 30%

China will increase import tariffs on fresh and dried cranberries from 1 January 2026, following the termination of previously applied tentative Most-Favoured-Nation tariff rates.

Under the 2026 tariff schedule, the import tariff on fresh cranberries classified under HS code 08104000 will rise from 15 per cent to 30 per cent. The tariff on dried cranberries under HS code 08134090 will increase from 15 per cent to 25 per cent. These changes represent a return to China's standard MFN tariff levels after several years of lower, tentatively applied rates.

The adjustment was announced on 29 December 2025 as part of China's annual tariff review and will take effect at the start of the new calendar year. China applies tentative tariff rates each year to selected products, usually below standard MFN levels, but these rates can be withdrawn or revised as part of broader trade policy updates.

Cranberries had previously benefited from such tentative rates. With their removal, exporters supplying the Chinese market will face higher landed costs for both fresh and dried cranberry products. The revised tariffs apply to all origins trading under MFN terms unless specific free trade agreements or preferential arrangements are in place.

China's tariff system includes MFN rates, preferential tariffs under trade agreements, and zero-duty access for certain least-developed countries. Cranberries are not subject to tariff rate quotas and are therefore fully exposed to the revised MFN structure.

The tariff adjustment does not introduce changes to other regulatory aspects affecting cranberries, such as phytosanitary rules, import licensing, or inspection procedures. The announcement is limited to tariff levels and does not include new tentative rates for cranberries for 2026.

For cranberry exporters, the increase may affect pricing strategies, programme planning, and market positioning, particularly when differentiating between fresh and dried products. The higher tariffs will apply uniformly from 1 January 2026 as part of China's broader update of import tariff lines across multiple product categories.

