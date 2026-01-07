“This season, Greek sweet potatoes will be depleted by June”

The Greek sweet potato trading season runs smoothly, albeit it had to encounter a harvest delay. "In Ilia, one of the two sweet potato growing regions in Greece, we finished the harvest one month later than we should have. Normally, the harvest finishes in early October, but due to persistent rainfall that started in mid-September, we could not proceed according to normal. Moreover, this rainfall resulted in discarding 20% of our potatoes directly from the field, as we found them rotten or struck by worms. In Greece, there is no authorized product to combat worms. All in all, the losses this season reach 30% of the crop," mentions Mr. Konstantinos Axamnos, owner of the company Axamnos.

© Axamnos

Though Greek sweet potatoes do not manage to be exported in significant volumes, the Greek entrepreneur remains satisfied with what he gets from the domestic market: "The Egyptian crop is highly competitive and leaves no serious export prospects. It also exerts pressure on the domestic market, as it is delivered to the Central Vegetable Market of Athens at 0,80 euros/kg. The problem is that many small retailers mix Greek and Egyptian potatoes, selling together products of different quality and production standards. However, the sales of the Greek crop are moving smoothly, and there will be enough volumes to meet the supply programs until June."

© Axamnos

As he adds: "Up to now, the average EXW price for first-quality sorted product in a 7kg carton box stands at 1,00 euro/kg. We are satisfied with this price, and it is expected to rise in March. So, there is no need to search for more buyers here or abroad. Due to the current low production, I think there will be no Greek sweet potatoes for the upcoming summer."

© Axamnos

Mr. Axamnos sees favorable prospects to expand his sweet potato cultivation. "Sweet potatoes in our area gain ground each and every season. We have reached 50 hectares, and we are already preparing to increase them to 70 hectares for the upcoming one. Right now, we are in the process of growing the seedlings that we will plant in April. Our company undertakes this process on its own. So far, the cultivation process runs without problems," he concludes.

For more information:

Konstantinos Axamnos

Axamnos

Tel: +30 262 209 2070

Mob: +30 693 708 0330

Email: [email protected]