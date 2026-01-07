Peruvian blueberry exports reach 333,284 tons by week 52

Peru's 2025/26 blueberry campaign has reached an accumulated volume of 333,284 tons by week 52, representing a 19 per cent increase compared with the previous season. Export activity has remained at elevated levels throughout the peak period, reflecting the scale of supply available to key markets.

During week 52, shipments totalled 6,633 tons. At this stage of the season, operational factors such as processing capacity, cold storage availability, and shipping times are playing a central role in determining supply chain performance, alongside field activity.

The United States continues to be the main destination for Peruvian blueberries and accounts for the majority of export volumes. Europe is strengthening its position and continues to support growth, while requiring consistency in quality and compliance with market standards.

The fastest change is taking place in the group classified as other destinations. This segment is expanding its base of purchasing countries and moving toward a more structurally diversified demand profile. For exporters, this requires adjustments in pack formats, inventory rotation, and logistics planning in order to maintain stable programs in markets that are scaling rapidly and typically require tighter execution.

Export volumes remain geographically concentrated. La Libertad leads production and shipments, followed by Lambayeque, with additional regions contributing smaller but still relevant shares. This concentration influences operational pressure during peak weeks, particularly in areas related to labour availability, packing capacity, and refrigeration infrastructure. As volumes converge in specific regions, coordination becomes increasingly relevant to managing departure schedules and preserving fruit condition through to arrival.

In terms of product composition, conventional blueberries continue to represent the majority of exports, with 304,688 tons shipped to date. Organic blueberries account for 28,596 tons. The balance between these segments shapes commercial planning, certification requirements, and market positioning across destinations.

Maritime transport remains the dominant logistics channel, accounting for 96 per cent of total shipments, while air freight represents 3 per cent. Although limited in volume, air shipments continue to reflect market sensitivity during specific commercial windows and are used to support program adjustments when conditions or opportunities require faster delivery.

As the campaign advances beyond the peak, the interaction between destination demand, regional supply concentration, and logistics capacity will continue to define execution across the Peruvian blueberry export program.

Source: Blueberries Consulting