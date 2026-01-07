Moroccan carriers complain of surge in Schengen visa refusals

In a new episode of the "visa crisis" between Morocco and the European Union, reminiscent of 2023 when carriers complained of high refusal rates and lengthy processes, Moroccan driver representatives took to Moroccan media Hespress to voice their concerns about the resurgence of this issue.

Hespress reported on widespread concerns among Moroccan international transport professionals over the surge of visa refusals since last October in the consulates of the French Republic in Morocco, impacting exports to the European Union.

The same source added that many international transport professionals found themselves in a difficult situation after the French consulates refused to grant them Schengen visas despite submitting the required documents and having previously obtained visas, which disrupted their trips and professional commitments. This comes at a period marked by significant commercial activity between the Kingdom and European Union countries.

In this regard, Mostafa Chaoun, secretary-general of the Democratic Organization for Multimodal Transport and Logistics, explained to the same source that this situation has affected trade exchanges and Moroccan exporters' commitments to European importers, while also harming the investments of Moroccan companies in international transport. The union representative called on officials at the French embassy in Rabat to intervene to address this situation.

Source: Hespress (Arabic)